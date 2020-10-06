Edens
Kenneth Edward
April 21, 1936
October 4, 2020
Kenneth Edward Edens, 84, widower of Patricia E. Edens, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of the late Wilby C. Edens and the late Pearl Noel Edens.
Ken worked as a shipping supervisor for Halmode Apparel prior to his retirement but his real love was music. He was a naturally gifted musician who could play anything that had strings. He and Patricia played and sang together in the area. He began playing at various nursing homes following her death. He also used his gift to minister to people at his home church, Ridgewood Baptist Church where he will be missed by all.
Ken will be missed and remembered by his son, David Edens (Leesa); grandson, Luke Edens; brother, Fred Edens, and his girlfriend of 13 years, Margaret Kirby-Ratcliff.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev., Roy Kanode officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2020.