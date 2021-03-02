Menu
Kenneth Wayne Hall
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr.
Rocky Mount, VA
Kenneth Wayne Hall

December 3, 1953 - February 27, 2021

Kenneth Wayne Hall, age 67, of Boones Mill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born on December 3, 1953 to the late Logan and Faye Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Callahan.

Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Ann Hall; daughter, Jennifer Hall; son, Logan Hall; brothers, Bobby Hall (Roberta), James Hall (Mary); sisters, Carolyn Callahan (Mike), Gail Halstead (Charlie), Doris Cook (Jeff).

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to your local chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount, Va.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Conner Bowman Funeral Home - Virginia Market Pl.
62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA
Carolyn, I offer my deepest sympathy in the loss of your brother. May GOD be with you today, tomorrow and all of your tomorrow´s. May all of his family experience that peace that only comes from OUR PRECIOUS HEAVENLY FATHER.
Mary Rash
March 7, 2021
Ann & family was so sorry to hear of your loss. He was such a nice fellow. Praying for your family.
John Trail & Helen
March 4, 2021
Jennifer and Logan - We are so sorry for your sweet father! We pray for God´s presence, comfort, love and peace surround you and your family during this difficult time! May God bless you and keep you! Debby and J
Debby Allen and J Hurd
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss!
Bill and Karen Soper
March 2, 2021
