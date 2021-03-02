Kenneth Wayne Hall
December 3, 1953 - February 27, 2021
Kenneth Wayne Hall, age 67, of Boones Mill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born on December 3, 1953 to the late Logan and Faye Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Callahan.
Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Ann Hall; daughter, Jennifer Hall; son, Logan Hall; brothers, Bobby Hall (Roberta), James Hall (Mary); sisters, Carolyn Callahan (Mike), Gail Halstead (Charlie), Doris Cook (Jeff).
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to your local chapter of the American Cancer Society
.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 2, 2021.