Kenneth Ray KingreaDecember 1, 1941 - December 14, 2020Bishop Kenneth Ray Kingrea, of Christiansburg, Virginia was welcomed into Heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ during the early morning hours of Monday, December 14, 2020, while surrounded by his family. Born December 1, 1941 in Floyd, Va., he was the son of the late Hosea Hungate and Nina H. Franklin. In 1977, Bishop Kingrea was licensed and ordained as a minister in the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) and was an active minister in the Appalachian Conference of the IPHC for over 40 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Juanita Marcella Kingrea; and his twin brother, Samuel Jay Kingrea.Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Towana Kingrea-Kitts of Christiansburg, Va., the Rev. Ray Kingrea and wife, Sandy of Lynchburg, Va., and the Rev. Brian Kingrea and wife Kay of Gaithersburg, Md.; one sister, Shirley Cox and husband Richard of Catawba, Va.; one brother, the Rev. Richard Kingrea and wife, Renee of Christiansburg, Va. He was the beloved grandfather to eight grandchildren, Bethany Creger, Hannah Venable (husband Michael), Andrew Kingrea (wife, Sydnah), Jessica Barbir (husband, Timothy), Dakota Kingrea, Zachary Kingrea (wife, Candice), Cheyenne Kingrea, and Tacoma Kingrea (wife, Chrissy); and great-grandfather to 10 great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Ezra, Willow, Anderson, Kennedy, Ruth, Cash, Carter, Laurel, and Aaron. He is also survived by his loving wife of three years, Nita Martin Kingrea, numerous nieces and nephews who he loved as his own, as well as many other relatives and close friends.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current state-mandated restrictions, there will be no public viewing. A private funeral service will be held at Harbor of Hope Pentecostal Holiness Church in Christiansburg, Va., with interment to follow at the Appalachian Conference Cemetery in Dublin, Va. The Kingrea family is in the care of McCoy Funeral Home of Blacksburg, Va.