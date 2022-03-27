Menu
Kenneth Ray Lawson
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Botetourt Funeral Home & Crematory
Kenneth Ray Lawson

March 23, 2022

Kenneth Ray Lawson, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow in High Bridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Botetourt Funeral Home & Crematory
14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA
Mar
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Botetourt Funeral Home & Crematory
14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
