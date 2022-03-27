Kenneth Ray Lawson
March 23, 2022
Kenneth Ray Lawson, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 23, 2022.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow in High Bridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.