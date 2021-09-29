Dr. Kenneth A. Michalski
September 22, 2021
Dr. Kenneth A. Michalski, 83, of Troutville, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Angeline Michalski; and sister, Kathleen Short.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and affectionately known as Dr. Bones, Kenneth graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa and practiced for over 30 years in Botetourt County.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Michalski; children and spouses, Armando and Maria Michalski, Erik and Shelley Michalski, Adrian and Laura Michalski, Noel and Christine Michalski, Marisa and Greg Wooten, Kenneth "Kenny" and Sarah Michalski; 19 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 in St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roanoke with Father John Kasparek officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. in the Chapel area. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.