Dr. Kenneth A. Michalski
Dr. Kenneth A. Michalski

September 22, 2021

Dr. Kenneth A. Michalski, 83, of Troutville, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Angeline Michalski; and sister, Kathleen Short.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp and affectionately known as Dr. Bones, Kenneth graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa and practiced for over 30 years in Botetourt County.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Michalski; children and spouses, Armando and Maria Michalski, Erik and Shelley Michalski, Adrian and Laura Michalski, Noel and Christine Michalski, Marisa and Greg Wooten, Kenneth "Kenny" and Sarah Michalski; 19 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 in St. Andrews Catholic Church in Roanoke with Father John Kasparek officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. in the Chapel area. Condolences to the family may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to read of the passing of "Doc" as he told me to call him. He was my chiropractor for several years, such a sweet man. Always made sure I left feeling better than when I came into the office. Sending prayers for strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Debra Coley
September 29, 2021
