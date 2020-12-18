Kenneth Neale Sharitz
March 22, 1937 - December 13, 2020
Kenneth Neale Sharitz passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Milton, Florida at the age of 83.
Born in Wytheville on March 22, 1937 he was a son of the late Kenneth Foyle and Flo Clyde Sharitz. In addition to Neale's parents, he was preceded in death by his son French Kenneth Sharitz.
Neale was a chemical engineer and graduate of W.V. Tech. He retired from American Cyanamid Chemical Corporation in 1996 as a well-respected manager of environmental control. Neale's loves, other than his family, were hunting and fishing and any activity where he could spend time outside.
Left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 68 years, Donise Austin Sharitz; daughters, Shelia Johnson and her husband, Bill and Amanda Bentley and her husband, Roy; and, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by many cousins and friends and missed sorely missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Barnett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery. All attendants must be masked and socially distanced in order for the service to take place, per government mandate. Barnett Funeral Home follows Covid-19 facility capacity regulations and reserves the right to deny entry for mask violations or if capacity has been reached.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2020.