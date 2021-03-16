Menu
Kenneth Lee Thompson
Kenneth Lee Thompson

March 14, 2021

Kenneth Lee Thompson, 84, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

He was a professional brick mason and homebuilder for over 40 years. His mastery of the craft is still on display in the many artistic brick structures he created in and around the Roanoke Valley. Kenneth was a longtime member of the Fincastle Baptist Church.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 37 years, Beatrice Spence Thompson; sons, Jeff Thompson and Tony Thompson; sister, Wanda Woolwine; brother, Bill Thompson (Linda); stepchildren, Cheryl Lunsford and Lisa Bess (David); and grandchildren, Erin Lunsford, Ryan Lunsford (Taylor), Brandon Bess (Chelsea), Spencer Bess and Brooke Sutphin (Blake).

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 3883 Alum Ridge Road, NW, Floyd, Va., with Pastor Kevin Cummings officiating.

Memorial donations may be to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Vine St., Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.
My heart is broken today, just learning that one of my favorite uncles and brother of my dad (deceased) has passed away. Please keep the family in prayer as we grieve the loss of our loved one. I will always have a special place in my heart for you Uncle Kenneth. Give dad a hug for me. Love you always!
Dawn Thompson
March 16, 2021
