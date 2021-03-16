Kenneth Lee Thompson
March 14, 2021
Kenneth Lee Thompson, 84, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He was a professional brick mason and homebuilder for over 40 years. His mastery of the craft is still on display in the many artistic brick structures he created in and around the Roanoke Valley. Kenneth was a longtime member of the Fincastle Baptist Church.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 37 years, Beatrice Spence Thompson; sons, Jeff Thompson and Tony Thompson; sister, Wanda Woolwine; brother, Bill Thompson (Linda); stepchildren, Cheryl Lunsford and Lisa Bess (David); and grandchildren, Erin Lunsford, Ryan Lunsford (Taylor), Brandon Bess (Chelsea), Spencer Bess and Brooke Sutphin (Blake).
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 3883 Alum Ridge Road, NW, Floyd, Va., with Pastor Kevin Cummings officiating.
Memorial donations may be to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Vine St., Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.