Kimberly "Kim" Michelle Carpenter Hylton
April 18, 1966 - June 1, 2021
Kimberly "Kim" Michelle Carpenter Hylton, 55, of Roanoke, Virginia, peacefully met our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with her husband by her side and in his loving arms.
"Honor her for all that her hands have done and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31
Kim was able to remain in her home due to the special care and love of her husband, Aaron, and her daughters, Trinity and Annika, and many loving family and friends. A special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice for their gentle care and devotion during her illness.
Kim is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Aaron; her two beautiful and talented daughters, Trinity Isabella and Annika Rose, the loves of her life; her sweet doodle, Leia; her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Wanda Hylton, all of Roanoke; brothers, Eric and Jerry Carpenter; and aunts, Bea Owens and Audrey Hicks, all of Missouri. Extended but beloved family include brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Renee Hylton; cousin, Teresa Kennedy and husband, Steven; and several cherished nieces and nephews.
Kim is also leaving behind her very special friends, Sara Miller, Tosha Trail, Cheryl Wray, and Debbie Firebaugh. Just a few among many that loved her and she them.
Predeceased were Kim's mother, Alma Jean Carpenter; father, John Orosco; and brother, Shane Carpenter, all of Missouri.
A Graveside Service will be held for all her family and friends at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Road at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, and will be conducted by her Pastor, Grant Beecher.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you send your donation to either the William Byrd Volleyball or the William Byrd Lacrosse organizations. Contact Aaron Hylton at [email protected]
for more detailed information. Online condolences and 'things to remember' about Kim may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.