Kimberly Michelle Carpenter "Kim" Hylton
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Kimberly "Kim" Michelle Carpenter Hylton

April 18, 1966 - June 1, 2021

Kimberly "Kim" Michelle Carpenter Hylton, 55, of Roanoke, Virginia, peacefully met our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with her husband by her side and in his loving arms.

"Honor her for all that her hands have done and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31

Kim was able to remain in her home due to the special care and love of her husband, Aaron, and her daughters, Trinity and Annika, and many loving family and friends. A special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice for their gentle care and devotion during her illness.

Kim is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Aaron; her two beautiful and talented daughters, Trinity Isabella and Annika Rose, the loves of her life; her sweet doodle, Leia; her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Wanda Hylton, all of Roanoke; brothers, Eric and Jerry Carpenter; and aunts, Bea Owens and Audrey Hicks, all of Missouri. Extended but beloved family include brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Renee Hylton; cousin, Teresa Kennedy and husband, Steven; and several cherished nieces and nephews.

Kim is also leaving behind her very special friends, Sara Miller, Tosha Trail, Cheryl Wray, and Debbie Firebaugh. Just a few among many that loved her and she them.

Predeceased were Kim's mother, Alma Jean Carpenter; father, John Orosco; and brother, Shane Carpenter, all of Missouri.

A Graveside Service will be held for all her family and friends at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Airport Road at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, June 6, 2021, and will be conducted by her Pastor, Grant Beecher.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you send your donation to either the William Byrd Volleyball or the William Byrd Lacrosse organizations. Contact Aaron Hylton at [email protected] for more detailed information. Online condolences and 'things to remember' about Kim may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Airport Road, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Kims passing. Grayce and I send thoughts and prayers to you, Trinity and Annika. May God give you peace.
Leo Edwards
Friend
June 10, 2021
Aaron, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I knew you both at CBIZ.
Janice Wilson
Work
June 6, 2021
