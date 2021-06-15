

It is with great sadness that I learned of my Uncle Kirby Phillips passing --- and while it is true that I did not spend a great deal of time with him in recent years, I am confident in saying that he was a remarkable man as evidenced by the family both he and his wife Edna raised , and who I know to be a great family having served their respective communities and Nation, so very well .



Rest assured that all of his friends and relatives will keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow .



My heart and prayers are with his family and friends.



With respect and love

Max Blackburn

Charles Blackburn Family April 6, 2020