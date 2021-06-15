Menu
Kirby Harding Phillips
Kirby Harding Phillips

December 14, 1922 - April 2, 2020

Kirby Harding Phillips, 97, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Memorial services with full military rites will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Page's Meeting House, 4382 Hickman Cemetery Rd in Fairlawn, with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating.

Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to Page's Meeting House, c/o Debbie Jones, 7550 Brandon Road, Radford, VA 24141.

The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.

Gary, Debbie, and Dean - I'm so sorry to learn of the loss of your dad. He was one of the kindest men I have ever known and was a true gentleman. My sympathy to your family.
Brenda Walker
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
I remember him so well at a lot of church meetings and every year at pages meeting.
A fun loving Christian man.
Marshall wirt
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss, sending love & prayers,!!
Christine Morris
June 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. Phillips--he lived on our street and we were always excited to see his donkeys and chickens when we'd pass by his house. Wishing the entire family comfort and peace at this unhappy time. Gerald and Kathryn Sowder
Kathryn Sowder
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
Debbie, Thinking of you and your family. Memories of your Dad's life will be a comfort to you soon.
Mary Quesenberry
April 12, 2020
Debbie and family - Daddy and I were very sorry to hear about Kirby. I personally have fond memories of visiting him and Edna as a child, and I'll always remember that stuffed bear! Daddy was sorry to have missed attending the service, but understands the situation. Praying for your family and asking the Lord to give comfort and peace during your time of sadness. We love you all! God bless.
Katrina Boyd Willard
Family
April 8, 2020

It is with great sadness that I learned of my Uncle Kirby Phillips passing --- and while it is true that I did not spend a great deal of time with him in recent years, I am confident in saying that he was a remarkable man as evidenced by the family both he and his wife Edna raised , and who I know to be a great family having served their respective communities and Nation, so very well .

Rest assured that all of his friends and relatives will keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow .

My heart and prayers are with his family and friends.

With respect and love
Max Blackburn
Charles Blackburn
Family
April 6, 2020
Sympathies in the loss o f your father. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family
Dee Gordon
Friend
April 6, 2020
We were blessed to know Kirby and we know he is rejoicing in heaven now.
Ricky& Joy Brown
Friend
April 5, 2020
Uncle Kirby was the sweetest man I ever knew. He used to put us in a wagon on his tractor and he and Aunt Edna had cookout in the woods. Best hotdogs in the world. Gary, Debbie, Dean and family you are all in my prayers.
Sherry Morrison
Family
April 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Thomas Jones
Family
April 4, 2020
It was an honor to help care for Mr. Phillips. He was a wonderful character. May our Lord grant you peace and comfort and may memories of happy healthier times bring many smiles. In Christ's love,
Charles Judy
Friend
April 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. The angels are singing and rejoicing. Peggy Epperly
Peggy Epperly
Acquaintance
April 3, 2020
Our love and prayers are with you all. May God give you peace and comfort during this time of bereavement.
Mike, Angela and Cody Talbert
Friend
April 3, 2020
Prayers from Tony and Wanda Shepheard.
Tony Shepheard
Friend
April 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ronnie & Mozel D. Wade
Friend
April 3, 2020
I remember Kirby when I was a child going to Morgan's Chapel Methodist Church. Kirby, Edne and the children were there. He also did some painting at our house. They were such a lovely family. He will be missed.
Gaye Turpin Hampshire
Friend
April 3, 2020
So sorry your families. Kirby was a good man and was blessed with a wonderful family. Prayers.
Roger and Donna Marshall
Neighbor
April 3, 2020
Gary, Dean, Tanya, Luke and Holly. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I thought a lot of Kirby and have many wonderful memories of your family.
Dawn Bagby - Coble
Friend
April 3, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Kirby's passing. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Leslie & Gary Harris
Neighbor
April 3, 2020
Sincere sympathy at your loss. Thought a lot of Kirby. Knew him and his family most of my life. Worked for him for awhile. Worked with Chipper and Dean for years. He will be missed. Chuck and Mary Lee Saul
Chuck Saul
Friend
April 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to you during this time. I was so saddened to hear of Kirby's passing. Earth has lost a one of a kind man but I know heaven has gained a saint. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers and you have my deepest, sincerest sympathy.
Matthew Cox
Family
April 3, 2020
Gary ,Debbie and family please accept our sincere condolences for your loss. Ioved hearing stories about Kirby and about all the years of looking after Paiges camp meeting. I Know he will be missed by many. God Bless You all.
Sincerely. Nancy snd Keith.
Nancy Curl
Friend
April 3, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news. Have know him and the family my entire life. Have always felt like we were just one big family. Prayers and love to you all.
Bonnie Saul Thornton
Neighbor
April 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss .
Richard & melrose Brightwell
April 3, 2020
Mr. Phillips was such a nice neighbor. He was always sharing his fresh eggs when his birds were laying good. He also tried to get a guardrail installed above my trailer after someone ran into my porch. I will be praying for y'all. Rest in peace Mr. Phillips and thank you for your service to our country and the kindness shown to me.
Leona Lucas
Neighbor
April 3, 2020
What a great man the father of my best friend Chipper knew Mr Kirby for a long time so sorry for this families loss
Nelson Sifford
April 3, 2020
Kirby, He was a wonderful man. Always cheerful. Remember him going around the church and putting candy kisses in some of the seats. That was so special. He will be missed. Love him
Sue Folden
Friend
April 2, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Kirby's passing. He was such a sweet man. As sad as it is, I know Uncle Chipper will be glad to see his Dad again. Our many thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Joe and Kim Griffitts
Friend
April 2, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all the family. Kirby was a gentleman, one of a kind, who will be missed.
Brenda Walker
Acquaintance
April 2, 2020
I guess I've known Kirby since I was born. Grew up in New River and went to church with him and his family. Such a sweet man. Praying for the family.
Nancy Hearn
Acquaintance
April 2, 2020
Much love & prayers to the family during this most difficult time. Kirby was a wonderful, kind man who would do anything for anyone. He will definitely be missed.
Renee Walker
Friend
April 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Will keep your family in my prayers.
Steve Hollins
Neighbor
April 2, 2020
