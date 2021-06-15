Kirby Harding Phillips
December 14, 1922 - April 2, 2020
Kirby Harding Phillips, 97, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Memorial services with full military rites will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Page's Meeting House, 4382 Hickman Cemetery Rd in Fairlawn, with the Rev. Darlene Marshall officiating.
Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to Page's Meeting House, c/o Debbie Jones, 7550 Brandon Road, Radford, VA 24141.
The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.