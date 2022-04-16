Kristopher S. Jarrett
April 20, 1972 - March 24, 2022
Kristopher Scott Jarrett's spirit passed suddenly from its earthly vessel on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. Kris was 49 years old, passing only one month shy of his 50th birthday.
He was born in Roanoke, on April 20, 1972, to Rebecca Diana Meadors "Diane" and James Lloyd Jarrett. Diane and James gave Kris an older brother, Tony Jarrett, also of Roanoke.
A proud attendee of William Fleming High School, Kris eventually obtained his GED. With Patricia A. Wright (48) of Roanoke, he shared a son and a daughter, Justin S. Jarrett (25) of Lexington, Virginia, and Kayla R. Jarrett (23) of Roanoke. With Nancy S. Jarrett of Roanoke, to whom he was married and later divorced, he shared a son, Joseph Jarrett "Joey", who is 13 years old. Although Nancy and Kris decided to divorce, they remained very close friends for the remainder of his life. He also had one granddaughter, Rhiannon A. Stores (2), born of his daughter, Kayla.
Among his favorite activities were throwing the football with his children, listening to music (mostly rock), and having a cold drink (or two) after a long day. Always to be remembered as a fun-loving, free spirit, he will be sorely missed by his loved ones. Kris was preceded in death by his mother, Diane, and his father, James. He is succeeded by his three children, Justin, Kayla, and Joey.
In lieu of donations or flowers, please reach out with fond memories of Kris, so his loved ones may add to their memories of him. Please send any such memories to: [email protected]
Valley Funeral Home & Cremation
1609 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 16, 2022.