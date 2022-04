Kyle Wayne Atkinson Sr.November 16, 1943 - March 18, 2021Kyle Wayne Atkinson Sr., 77, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Atkinson and Ruby Bradley Barton.He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda S. Atkinson; children, Kay Brown (Marty), Sandra Fike (Kevin), Wayne Atkinson (Ruby), and Lisa Woods; stepchildren, John and Samantha Brown and Tabitha Fraizer (Billy); grandchildren, Stephanie and Zachary Myers, Amanda Rider, Matthew Laughter, Scott Fike, Kristofer and Cody Atkinson, Joseph Fielder; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Don Atkinson (Mary); and many cousins friends and extended family.Graveside inurnment service will be at Hillcrest cemetery in Blue Ridge, Va., on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by