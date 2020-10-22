Haskins
LaContiss Walker
October 17, 2020
LaContiss Walker Haskins, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may visit on Friday from 2 until 5 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.