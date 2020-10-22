Menu
LaContiss Walker Haskins
DIED
October 17, 2020
Haskins

LaContiss Walker

October 17, 2020

LaContiss Walker Haskins, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may visit on Friday from 2 until 5 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
24
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Oct
24
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
PRAYERS AND SYMPATHY TO THE WALKER/HASKINS FAMILIES ON THE LOSS OF SWEET CONNIE.
James Wade
Friend
October 21, 2020
Connie will be truly missed by me, she called my name one million times at bingo, always smiling when I came, never a dull moment, your mother was a treasure, Woody and family I will keep all of you uplifted in prayer, THE LORDS PRAYER WILL GET YOU THROUGH.
annetta graham
Friend
October 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your mother. My prayers and sympathy are sent to each of you .
Ernestine Mason
Father
October 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.nikki Valencia and woody. My heart is so heavy right now love yall
PORTIAi Dance
Neighbor
October 21, 2020
"Family: so sorry for our loss Connie was my sister.When I came to Roanoke I looked forward in seeing Connie, she always had a kind word,a big hug,and a smile for you. Connie always made you feel good about coming home.She was a basket of cheers, "sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name" and when Connie saw you she would call out your name. She was an awesome person she will be missed. Jehovah has his arms wrapped around her may he continue to comfort and bless us all."

Azalia (Zaya) Logan-Belk Family
Brooklyn, NY
Azalia(Zaya) Logan-Belk Family
Family
October 21, 2020
To the Walker and Haskins family god bless you we will keep in ours prayers so sadden to hear about LaContiss. The Nash and Gunn Family
Marcia Gunn
Friend
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eugene Terry
Friend
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
October 21, 2020