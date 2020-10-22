"Family: so sorry for our loss Connie was my sister.When I came to Roanoke I looked forward in seeing Connie, she always had a kind word,a big hug,and a smile for you. Connie always made you feel good about coming home.She was a basket of cheers, "sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name" and when Connie saw you she would call out your name. She was an awesome person she will be missed. Jehovah has his arms wrapped around her may he continue to comfort and bless us all."



Azalia (Zaya) Logan-Belk Family

Brooklyn, NY

Azalia(Zaya) Logan-Belk Family Family October 21, 2020