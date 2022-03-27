Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lamenthia "Sonny" Wideneer Jr.
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
11:00a.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Lamenthia "Sonny" Wideneer

February 16, 1951 - March 22, 2022

Lamenthia "Sonny" Widener Jr. 71, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was preceded by his parents, Lamenthia Widener Sr. and Margaret S. Widener; and a sister, Sandra Bowling.

Surviving is his wife of 10 and 1/2 years, Deborah Widener; children, Greg Sprinkle (Joel) and Amanda Smith (Michael); grandchildren, Tristan and Jillian; mother-in-law, Doris Perew; sister, Kathy Firebaugh (Tommy); brother, Joe W. Widener (Sherry); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and his favorite child, Cocoa.

A celebration of Sonny's life will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Pastor Mark Washington will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
29
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sonny was a dear friend. We met almost 60 years ago at Lee Jr High School. He will be missed !
Clark Crawley
March 26, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results