Lamenthia "Sonny" Wideneer



February 16, 1951 - March 22, 2022



Lamenthia "Sonny" Widener Jr. 71, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was preceded by his parents, Lamenthia Widener Sr. and Margaret S. Widener; and a sister, Sandra Bowling.



Surviving is his wife of 10 and 1/2 years, Deborah Widener; children, Greg Sprinkle (Joel) and Amanda Smith (Michael); grandchildren, Tristan and Jillian; mother-in-law, Doris Perew; sister, Kathy Firebaugh (Tommy); brother, Joe W. Widener (Sherry); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and his favorite child, Cocoa.



A celebration of Sonny's life will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Pastor Mark Washington will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



