Lana "Sue" HenleyOctober 12, 1952 - December 26, 2021Lana "Sue" Henley, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Henley Sr.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Inurnment to follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com