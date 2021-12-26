LaNiece Ivy Bower



August 15, 1945 - April 11, 2021



LaNiece Ivy Bower passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on August 15, 1945, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bernice Bower.



She was a graduate of William Fleming High School and worked in telecommunications, retiring as Office Manager for Design Telecommunications Inc.



She will be missed and remembered by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bob Killinger; and nephew, Todd Killinger.



A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church, where she was a longtime member. The family will speak to friends following the service.



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



5160 Peters Creek Rd.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.