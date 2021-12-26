Menu
Roanoke Times
LaNiece Ivy Bower
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
LaNiece Ivy Bower

August 15, 1945 - April 11, 2021

LaNiece Ivy Bower passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on August 15, 1945, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bernice Bower.

She was a graduate of William Fleming High School and worked in telecommunications, retiring as Office Manager for Design Telecommunications Inc.

She will be missed and remembered by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bob Killinger; and nephew, Todd Killinger.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2021, at St. James Episcopal Church, where she was a longtime member. The family will speak to friends following the service.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Rd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
