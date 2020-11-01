LYNCHDr. Larry A.February 5, 1947October 24, 2020Dr. Larry Allen Lynch of Salem, formerly of Martinsville, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by loving family, friends, and admiring caregivers. He fought a long and valiant battle against leukemia, demonstrating his courage and humanity at every step. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him.Dr. Lynch received his B.S. and PhD degrees from Virginia Tech, and his M.S. from Lynchburg College. He held many leadership positions throughout the Salem area, always willing to answer the call to serve his fellow faculty, students, and civic community. He was Chairman of the Business Department at Roanoke College where he taught for 37 years. He also led The Management Institute and The Student Management Fund, mentoring students to become financial leaders of the future. He served on the Board of Directors of Business and Financial Associations, and was a widely sought Forensic Economist, providing courts with guidance as an expert financial witness throughout the State of Virginia. He was Past President of the Salem Rotary Club, sharing his time and talents to help those in need.Dr. Lynch was beloved by thousands of students over decades of instruction and admired by his peers. He was the kind of friend everyone would want to have. He was dedicated to his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. He had a special fondness for fast cars, planes, motorcycles, and sailboats, sharing many sagas of adventurous voyages and flights with students and close friends. As a pilot, a sailor (pirate), a husband, a father, Larry created enough memories to last all of us a lifetime. An astute and observant friend once described Larry as 100% Buffett - 50% Jimmy and 50% Warren.He was predeceased by his parents, William Charles and Beulah Boyd Lynch of Martinsville.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jan Heyn Lynch, who now resides in Richfield Nursing Home Community in Salem; his daughter, Kimberly Lynch Cash (Anthony) of Salem; his sister, Libby Lynch Heskett (Ken) of Richmond; his grandchildren, Ryan Cash and fiancée, Kaylee, of Roanoke, Carly O'Keefe (Patrick) of Roanoke, Cullen Cash of Salem, and Braden Cash of Salem; as well as nephews, Brandon Heskett and Kevin Heskett; niece, Kendall Axtell, and many numerous special friends.A memorial service will be held when such gatherings are permitted by health guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Roanoke College in Salem, Va. for the Dr. Larry A. Lynch endowed scholarship fund.