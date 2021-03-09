Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Thomas Bland Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Larry Thomas Bland Sr.

September 15, 1945 - March 6, 2021

Larry Thomas Bland Sr., "Pops" (AKA Streaker), 75, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Pops was reunited with Mama Jean the love of his life.

He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Martin and husband, David, and Teresa Bland; sons, Larry Bland Jr. and wife, Melissa, and Clyde Bland; grandchild, Neal Riddle; sister, Sandra Hunt and husband, Michael; and brothers, Gary Bland and wife, Sandy, JJ Bland, and Jack Bland.

He was the owner of LBT Trucking Inc. He loved spending time with his family, always making everyone laugh by telling his trucking stories with his smiling face.

He will be greatly missed by all of those lives he touched over the years. Family and friends may visit with the family during visitation on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Pops we will miss you dearly. Give mom hugs and kisses from all of us. We love you.



Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home Chapel
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Mar
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
5737 Airport Road NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss, worked with streaker at coke for a number of years and enjoyed our friendship. Never a dull moment with him
Jeff Abelseth (mustang)
March 10, 2021
Gonna miss seeing you around the dealership, Always smiling and joking! thanks for being a friend Larry! we will miss ya!
Denny Barbour
March 10, 2021
You´re in my thoughts and prayers I went to school with Norma Jean...
L.Sue Smith
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results