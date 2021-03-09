Larry Thomas Bland Sr.



September 15, 1945 - March 6, 2021



Larry Thomas Bland Sr., "Pops" (AKA Streaker), 75, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Pops was reunited with Mama Jean the love of his life.



He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Martin and husband, David, and Teresa Bland; sons, Larry Bland Jr. and wife, Melissa, and Clyde Bland; grandchild, Neal Riddle; sister, Sandra Hunt and husband, Michael; and brothers, Gary Bland and wife, Sandy, JJ Bland, and Jack Bland.



He was the owner of LBT Trucking Inc. He loved spending time with his family, always making everyone laugh by telling his trucking stories with his smiling face.



He will be greatly missed by all of those lives he touched over the years. Family and friends may visit with the family during visitation on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.



Pops we will miss you dearly. Give mom hugs and kisses from all of us. We love you.







Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.