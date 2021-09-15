Larry Thomas



Bland



Loving Memories of our very Special Dad on your Birthday



Our hearts still ache in sadness, Our silent tears still flow, For what it means to lose you, No one will ever know. Although you can't be here with us, We're truly not apart. Dearest Dad to hear your voice and see your smile and just to sit and talk to you would be our dearest wish today on this your birthday.



Dad thinking of you today and always We will love you forever. xxx



Love and Miss you, Carolyn & David, Neal, Teresa, Larry & Melissa and Clyde.



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 15, 2021.