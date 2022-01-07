Menu
Larry W. Brooks
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Larry W. Brooks

July 1, 1949 - January 6, 2022

Larry W. Brooks, 72, husband of Ellen Brooks, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home. He was born in Roanoke, the son of the late Walter H. and Margaret Brinkley Brooks.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry you and Ed can play softball again in Heaven You were such a good man
Betty Dowdy
Friend
January 8, 2022
Ellen, I´m so sorry to hear of Larry´s passing. Love and prayers to you and your family.
Pam Stump
January 7, 2022
