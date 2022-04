Larry W. BrooksJuly 1, 1949 - January 6, 2022Larry W. Brooks, 72, husband of Ellen Brooks, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home. He was born in Roanoke, the son of the late Walter H. and Margaret Brinkley Brooks.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory5160 Peters Creek Rd