Larry W. Brooks
July 1, 1949 - January 6, 2022
Larry W. Brooks, 72, husband of Ellen Brooks, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home. He was born in Roanoke, the son of the late Walter H. and Margaret Brinkley Brooks.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.
.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory
5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.