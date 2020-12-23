Menu
Larry Wayne Bryant
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Larry Wayne Bryant

June 12, 1942 - December 22, 2020

Larry Wayne Bryant, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He was born on June 12, 1942 to the late Andrew Jackson Bryant and Bessie Crews Bryant. Larry was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Dodson Bryant.

Surviving are his children, Sharon (Reggie) Overfelt, Michelle Horsley, Jill Simmons, and Scott Bryant; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, all of Roanoke; and brother, Dewey (Janie) Bryant of Nevada.

Larry was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan, win or lose. He had hobbies of trains and airplanes having two buildings dedicated to these.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Candy Tharpe of Amedisys Hospice officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Dec
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
Oakey's South Chapel.
Dewey, I was so sorry to hear of the death of your brother. My love and thoughts are with you and your family.
Betty Manning
December 23, 2020
