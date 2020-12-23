Larry Wayne Bryant
June 12, 1942 - December 22, 2020
Larry Wayne Bryant, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
He was born on June 12, 1942 to the late Andrew Jackson Bryant and Bessie Crews Bryant. Larry was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Dodson Bryant.
Surviving are his children, Sharon (Reggie) Overfelt, Michelle Horsley, Jill Simmons, and Scott Bryant; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, all of Roanoke; and brother, Dewey (Janie) Bryant of Nevada.
Larry was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan, win or lose. He had hobbies of trains and airplanes having two buildings dedicated to these.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Candy Tharpe of Amedisys Hospice officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 23, 2020.