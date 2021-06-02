Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Dean Carden
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Larry Dean Carden

August 11, 1951 - May 31, 2021

Larry Dean Carden, 69, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Carden; and his brother, Danny Carden. Survivors include his special friend, Margaret Ann Hardy.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Neal Turner officiating.

The Carden family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Jun
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I will miss his big smile and wonderful stories about growing up and working on the family farm. He loved and shared many precious memories of his mother, grandmother, and Margaret Ann.
James Lollar
Friend
June 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
NRV Furniture
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results