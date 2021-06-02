Larry Dean Carden
August 11, 1951 - May 31, 2021
Larry Dean Carden, 69, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Elizabeth Carden; and his brother, Danny Carden. Survivors include his special friend, Margaret Ann Hardy.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Neal Turner officiating.
The Carden family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.