Larry Carroll
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX
Larry Carroll

January 9, 1952 - February 17, 2021

Larry Carroll, 69, of Midland, Texas, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Midland at a later date. Arrangements made by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Midland, Texas.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry and I became friends through MHMR and were bowling partners for several years. What a great and kind man he was. To Elizabeth and his children, my deepest condolences.
Teresa J Chavez
Friend
February 25, 2021
I knew Larry for a short period of time as we both volunteered to read with kindergartners at Rusk Elementary in Midland, Texas for a couple of years. I came to know him as a very dedicated and dependable guy who loved little people who were excited about reading books and being read to. I send my condolences to his family and friends!
Lois F Hillary
Friend
February 24, 2021
