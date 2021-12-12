Larry Edward Creasy
Larry Edward Creasy, 74, of Edgewater, Fla., died at his home on November 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Dock and Doris Creasy, and a sister, Tracy of Salem, Va.
Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Pamela, and faithful dog, Sugar, of Edgewater, Fla.; a sister, Lois Sowder; aunt, Carol Basham; children, Jeri Mundy (Tim) of Roanoke, Va., Sandra Korzun (Joel) of Chesapeake, Va., Aaron Creasy (Veronica) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; stepdaughter, Brittany Proffitt of Sandy Level, Va.; grandchildren Chris Mundy, Heather and Adam Korzun and Alexia, Kayla and Amelia Creasy.
A ceremony of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Donate3.cancer.org
in Larry's name. Baldwin Brother's Funeral and Cremation Society, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, has been entrusted.
