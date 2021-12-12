Menu
Larry Edward Creasy
Larry Edward Creasy

Larry Edward Creasy, 74, of Edgewater, Fla., died at his home on November 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Dock and Doris Creasy, and a sister, Tracy of Salem, Va.

Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Pamela, and faithful dog, Sugar, of Edgewater, Fla.; a sister, Lois Sowder; aunt, Carol Basham; children, Jeri Mundy (Tim) of Roanoke, Va., Sandra Korzun (Joel) of Chesapeake, Va., Aaron Creasy (Veronica) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; stepdaughter, Brittany Proffitt of Sandy Level, Va.; grandchildren Chris Mundy, Heather and Adam Korzun and Alexia, Kayla and Amelia Creasy.

A ceremony of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Donate3.cancer.org in Larry's name. Baldwin Brother's Funeral and Cremation Society, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, has been entrusted.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
So sorry for your loss! Sending lots of love and prayers!!
Debbie Delby
Other
December 12, 2021
