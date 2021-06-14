Menu
Larry Wayne Dowdy Sr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Larry Wayne Dowdy Sr.

October 9, 1945 - June 12, 2021

Larry Wayne Dowdy Sr., age 75, of Dublin, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He was born in Blacksburg, Va. on October 9, 1945, to the late Edward Kent and Sorella Brown Dowdy, Also preceded in death are his daughter, Laura Roe; two sisters, Thelma Linkous and Wanda Lawson; and a brother, Leighton Dowdy.

He retired from R.A.A.P. after 31 years of services as a carpenter. Larry also had a passion for antique cars.

He is survived by his companion and caregiver, Mary S. Stephens; son, Larry Wayne Dowdy Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Chuck Parsons; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Bobby and Bruce Stephens, Danny Sowers, Ronnie Sharp, and Roger Weaver.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
1:00p.m.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW, Blacksburg, VA
Jun
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW, Blacksburg, VA
Jun
16
Interment
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are all sadly going to miss u larry sr u had every day a happy smiles and u made everything bad turn into good we all love u and we all miss u dearly hope to see u in heaven sooner or later
Cynthia Marie Quesenberry
Other
February 8, 2022
