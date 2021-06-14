Larry Wayne Dowdy Sr.October 9, 1945 - June 12, 2021Larry Wayne Dowdy Sr., age 75, of Dublin, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021.He was born in Blacksburg, Va. on October 9, 1945, to the late Edward Kent and Sorella Brown Dowdy, Also preceded in death are his daughter, Laura Roe; two sisters, Thelma Linkous and Wanda Lawson; and a brother, Leighton Dowdy.He retired from R.A.A.P. after 31 years of services as a carpenter. Larry also had a passion for antique cars.He is survived by his companion and caregiver, Mary S. Stephens; son, Larry Wayne Dowdy Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Chuck Parsons; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Bobby and Bruce Stephens, Danny Sowers, Ronnie Sharp, and Roger Weaver.Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.