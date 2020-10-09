Crawford Sr.
Larry Lewis Crawford, Sr., age 86 of Troutville, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Larry was born in Blue Springs Run, Virginia June 12, 1934 and lived in Botetourt most of his life. He was the son of the late Everett D. and Mary G. Gilbert Crawford.
Larry was a deputy sheriff for Botetourt County for many years, and an Ambassador for Rader Funeral Home for 63 years. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church, former member of Troutville Church of the Brethren, Boy Scouts of America for 40 years, served on the Troutville Fire Department for 24 years, was a life member of Troutville Rescue Squad and served as a charter and life member of both. Larry served in the United States Army in the Army of Occupation following World War II and served during the Korean Conflict; was a life member of Troutville VFW Post #1841, and was a Master Mason with Boone Lodge #247 F&AM.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Smiley Scaggs Crawford October 17, 2003; brothers: Donald Crawford and Darrell Crawford; and his sister, Dorothy Giles. Larry is survived by his wife of nine years, Lois Caldwell Crawford; son, L. Lewis (Cindy) Crawford, Jr. of Troutville; grandchildren: Jeremiah Crawford, Jacob (Kelly) Crawford; great-grandchildren: Abigail and Landenn Crawford; brother, Ray Crawford; sisters: Nancy Bartell and Kathy Agee; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns dealing with COVID-19, a memorial service with military honors will be by invitation.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
