Larry Wayne Martin
May 4, 1938 - December 8, 2020
Larry Wayne Martin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the arms of his beloved sweetheart Pat.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Alma David Martin and Loveline Williams Martin as well as two grandsons, Jacob Harrison Gentry, and Jared Wayne Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat; two daughters, Jeanine (Eric) Gentry of Pembroke, Va., Linette (Michael) Christley of Roanoke, Va.; and son, Ashton Wayne Martin of the home. His grandchildren, Emma Leigh (Jonathan) McCollom of Newbern, N.C., Michael Wayne (Lauren) Christley, Walker Christley, Breanna Christley, all of Roanoke, Va., and Shared Gentry of Pembroke, Va. Also special niece, Tammy Kidd and great-niece Hannah Kidd; two sisters, Carol (Mike) Ratcliffe of Newport, Va., and Norma (George) Link of Maybrook, Va.
Wayne was born on May 4, 1938 in the Hoges Chapel area of Giles County, Va. Wayne was a lifelong millwright working out of union local #2070. He travelled extensively from Delaware to Georgia building the backbone of American industrial plants. Wayne worked with other great millwrights such as James Wright, Carson White, Freddie Thacker, Eddie Williams, Jim Overstreet, Ralph Santolla, Gene Dudding, Gene Day, and Daddy Ralph Williams (who got him started). Always a union man, Wayne held his union card for 63 years and was current to this day.
Wayne also worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as a facility/maintenance supervisor where he had lifelong friendships with Becky Richardson and Marcus Smith.
Wayne was a man of vast mechanical skill and knowledge, which was reflected in his ability to fix almost anything on the job, farm or for the local community. Wayne, although quiet by nature, had a soft heart and silently provided service to all who asked.
Wayne loved Mopar muscle cars and always had several "projects" underway or on the road. He was also a humble farmer who loved the land and animals he kept. He could tell you the exact path his ancestors walked to get water from Mountain Lake to the house, where the old foundations where at, and what year a certain locust post was set.
The saying "Jack of All Trades but Master of None" did not apply to Wayne as he mastered multiple crafts but never quite could succeed in the areas of drywall and carpet as Pat, his wife, will attest to.
Services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the New Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Pembroke, Va. Viewing will be from 12 until 2 p.m., services at 2 p.m. with burial at the family farm following directly thereafter. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke will be serving the Martin family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.