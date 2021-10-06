Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Miller Meredith
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Larry Miller Meredith

September 13, 2021

Larry Miller Meredith, 76, of Narrows, Va., passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Meredith; and brother, Timothy Meredith.

Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Patty Meredith; sons, Randy Meredith (Jennifer) and Tony Meredith (Tammy); grandchildren, Hannah, Addie, and Avery Meredith, Amber Neuse (Josh), Jeffrey Meredith (Kate), and Nathaniel Meredith; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Madelyn, and Grayson Neuse, and Olivia Meredith; as well as sisters, Linda Frazier (Bob), and Dreama Hale (Snake).

Larry was an avid hunter who loved to camp, travel with his family and chew his tobacco. He enjoyed coaching his boys in Little League sports. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He worked hard all of his life as a man of integrity who always put his family first. He will be missed by his faithful dog, Molly, whom he loved very much.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care of Larry and family.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.