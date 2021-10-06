Larry Miller MeredithSeptember 13, 2021Larry Miller Meredith, 76, of Narrows, Va., passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Meredith; and brother, Timothy Meredith.Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Patty Meredith; sons, Randy Meredith (Jennifer) and Tony Meredith (Tammy); grandchildren, Hannah, Addie, and Avery Meredith, Amber Neuse (Josh), Jeffrey Meredith (Kate), and Nathaniel Meredith; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Madelyn, and Grayson Neuse, and Olivia Meredith; as well as sisters, Linda Frazier (Bob), and Dreama Hale (Snake).Larry was an avid hunter who loved to camp, travel with his family and chew his tobacco. He enjoyed coaching his boys in Little League sports. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He worked hard all of his life as a man of integrity who always put his family first. He will be missed by his faithful dog, Molly, whom he loved very much.The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care of Larry and family.Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel.