Larry Tyler Pugh



December 24, 1969 - September 22, 2021



Larry passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 after complications from Covid-19.



Larry is survived by his Mother, Sandra Watson and sister, Tammy (Billy) Bandy; niece, Samantha (Willie) Lephew and their children; by his sons, Samuel Pugh, Steven Pugh, Derek Pugh, and Dustin Pugh and several grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his girlfriend of the last year and a half, Sharyn McCullough and her daughter, Rebecca.



Service date and time has not yet been set.



Oakeys



Salem



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.