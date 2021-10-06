Larry Douglas RayLarry Douglas Ray, 62, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his home with his wife and son by his side after a long battle with cancer.He was born on August 10, 1959 in Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his beloved Aunt Mae and Uncle Vaughn; also his beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Beulah Menefee. Surviving are his wife, Roxane Ray; son, Chase Ray; stepson, Brady McDonald (Megan); and three grandchildren, Reese, Aubrey, Emelyn.A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Family Farm in Wirtz. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 334-5151.