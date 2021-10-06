Menu
Larry Douglas Ray
Larry Douglas Ray

Larry Douglas Ray, 62, of Wirtz, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his home with his wife and son by his side after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on August 10, 1959 in Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his beloved Aunt Mae and Uncle Vaughn; also his beloved father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Beulah Menefee. Surviving are his wife, Roxane Ray; son, Chase Ray; stepson, Brady McDonald (Megan); and three grandchildren, Reese, Aubrey, Emelyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Family Farm in Wirtz. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, (540) 334-5151.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Ray Family Farm
6120 Burnt Chimney Road, Wirtz, VA
I knew Larry through Lowes . I was the Dept. Manager in paint. Larry and his sidekick Rick Young were Valspar reps. Larry always had a smile and would brighten our day. We'll sure miss him. Praying for the Ray family.
Barry Mann
October 7, 2021
