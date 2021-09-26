Larry Wayne Steele
September 30, 1950 - September 22, 2021
Born in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on September 30, 1950, he was an adoring husband to his wife Joanne, a caring father, a doting grandfather, and a fiercely loyal friend.
Larry was hard-working and driven. He was the first in his family to graduate college in 1972, finishing at Eastern Mennonite College with a BS in Business Administration. After college he pursued a career in sales and marketing, rising to become Vice President, Admissions for National College of Business and Technology. During his time with National College he spent considerable time traveling to campuses in Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, and Virginia. Among many other professional accolades, for his hard work and tremendous contribution to Education in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Larry was awarded the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth, The Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonel.
Larry was called to the Catholic faith as an adult in 1975. He served the church as a member of the Parish Council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Salem, Virginia, and on the Board of Catholic Family Services in Roanoke Virginia. Before having their own children, Larry and Joanne opened their hearts and home through Catholic Family Services to foster unwed teenage mothers during their pregnancies. Together they also participated in and led "marriage encounter" weekends to strengthen the bonds of marriage through their faith and to help others to do the same.
Raised on country and rock and roll, Larry quickly came to appreciate a wide range of musical genres when he fell in love with his favorite musician, Joanne. Although not a musician himself, Larry spent countless hours in concert halls as a supportive husband and proud father.
An avid Virginia Tech football fan, Larry welcomed the opportunity to get close to the action by working on the sidelines for many years. Sometimes the action got a bit too close and landed him on the ground as well as on ESPN's "Play of the Day" where the whole country saw him get launched for a five-yard loss by a West Virginia running back.
Larry was known for his generous heart. He loved to give carefully chosen gifts to his wife, daughters, and granddaughters. His family often remarked that on Christmas mornings he had to be reminded to open his own gifts as he took so much pleasure from sharing with others. In 1979, Larry gave the ultimate gift when he donated a kidney to his beloved brother Rick, helping to give Rick the gift of 6 more years to be a husband and father to his own two boys. Later Larry served as an "Ambassador" for Life Net, a nonprofit organization specializing in organ and tissue donation advocacy.
Always an avid outdoorsman, Larry was most at home in "his mountains." He spent much of his childhood in the Shenandoah Valley hunting with his father, brother, uncles, and cousins. As an adult he continued to spend much of his free time in the Blue Ridge Mountains near and around Roanoke. Larry took his role as an uncle very seriously and loved nothing more than to be in the mountains hunting with his nephews, passing down his family heritage. He made sure to teach his nephews and daughters to have utmost respect for all God's creatures and believed that one shouldn't take from nature more than he needs. For many years he donated to Hunters for the Hungry, a nonprofit organization that provides donated venison to feed the hungry. He shared his love of nature and the outdoors with his wife and daughters through summer evening mountain rides, weekend hikes, snowy treks in his Jeep, and visits to "the cabin." Even when weakened by cancer, it renewed his spirit when his beloved nephew Curtis and lifelong best friends could take him for a weekend or even just a day in the woods.
Larry had a great sense of humor. You would know you were in his inner circle if you found yourself as the aim of one of his practical jokes. As was his way with everything else in life, Larry approached his cancer diagnosis head on with a sense of humor and great determination. He fought Multiple Myeloma courageously and with dignity for almost 9 years. With every setback, he took a quiet moment to gather his tremendous strength, then charged ahead with the most aggressive treatment options his team of doctors could give him. He fought the good fight as a warrior. On Wednesday September 22, 2021, Larry allowed God's angels to carry him home to the Lord where he can rest with in the peace he so deserved.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Liskey Steele and Nellie Frazier Steele, and his brother, Ralph Liskey Steele (Rick). He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Langdon Steele; his daughters, Meghan Steele White and Lauren Steele Onyett; sons-in-law, Kevin White and Erik Onyett; and granddaughters, Elizabeth, Mary-Ellerson, Charlotte, Lillian, and Caelen. Larry is also survived by his two sisters, Susan Steele Garber and Barbara Kathryn Steele, as well as sisters- and brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, the doctors and nurses of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of the VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, and the nurses of Bon Secours Hospice, Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of the VCU Massey Cancer Center: https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/Massey
.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 12 p.m., where family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive.
Bliley's Funeral Home
3801 Augusta Drive
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.