Larry W. Sligh
1948 - 2020
Sligh

Larry W.

March 10, 1948

October 14, 2020

Larry W. Sligh, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1948, and was the son of the late Charles E and Mazy Fitzgerald Sligh. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine, Joyce, Billy, Kenzy, Robert, and Bud.

Mr. Sligh was a veteran of the United States Army having proudly served with the 1st infantry division during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1968 at the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the service he returned to Fort Eustis and attended Helicopter School.

He is survived by his son, Larry W. Thomas, and a brother, Jerry F. Sligh.

Mr. Sligh would like to thank all of his friends through the years for being there for him, as well as the doctors and staff at the Veterans Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
