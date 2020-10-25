Menu
Laura Bell Cooper-Baldwin
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Cooper-Baldwin

Laura Bell

November 1, 1947

October 20, 2020

Laura Bell Cooper-Baldwin, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Albert Cooper; mother, Dorothy Mae Cooper; sister, Shirley Ann Cooper; brother, Ronald Ray Cooper; and husband, James McMickle Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Baldwin; siblings, Nancy Harris, Faye Paige, Dorothy Cooper, Patricia Cooper-Davis, Annette Saul, Melva Cooper-Stockton, Linda Sheppard, the Rev. James Cooper Jr. , Richard Cooper, Melvin Cooper, Linwood Cooper; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Laura was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and spent decades in service to Jehovah, her spiritual brothers and sisters, and her community. She will always be remembered for her laughter, joy, and the delicious soup she enjoyed making for others. Laura Bell will be missed dearly by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roanoke - Valley View Jehovah's Witness congregation at www.donate.jw.org
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
