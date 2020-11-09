LafonLaura Lou SlusserApril 12, 1928November 7, 2020Laura Lou Slusser Lafon, age 92, of Blacksburg, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg, Va. of complications from Covid-19.She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on April 12, 1928 to the late Mark Jennings and Ida Brown Alls Slusser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lamah Nelson Lafon; son-in-law, Donald Norris Wilson; brothers, Ralph, Logan and Glennie Slusser; sisters, Inez Epperly, Loella Dowdy and Jeannie Pendergrass.She is survived by her four daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Wilson, Janice and Mike Jones, twin daughters, Rhonda and Johnny Martin and Robin Lafon; grandchildren, Phillip Martin, Terri Martin-Baltz and husband, Bubba, Jamie Lytton and wife, Kim and Laura Schatzle and husband, William; great-grandchildren, Adam Martin, Charleigh Steele, Joseph Lytton, Gabe Martin, Saleena Lytton and Kailee Lytton; great-great-grandson, Gabryel Abbott; brother, Wilbur Slusser and wife, Carole; numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery and the Kroontje Health Care Center Staff Members for their loving care and attention over the past few months.There will be no visitation or public services due to Covid-19, only a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1300 Progress St., N.W., Blacksburg, Va., 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg