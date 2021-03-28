Menu
Lauren Alexandra Joiner
1995 - 2021
BORN
1995
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Lauren Alexandra Joiner

January 29, 1995 - January 26, 2021

Lauren Alexandra Joiner, 25, of Roanoke, Virginia, was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2021. Lauren is survived by her parents, Dr. Murray E. Joiner Jr. and Patricia C. Joiner, J.D.; her brother, Murray E. Joiner III; grandmother, Nannie B. Joiner of Huntsville, Alabama; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lauren was born on a snowy day in Salem, Virginia. on January 29, 1995. She attended North Cross School from kindergarten to the seventh grade. She graduated from Cave Spring High School in 2013, where she excelled in her schoolwork and soccer and met many wonderful friends. She received her bachelor's degree in Healthcare Administration from Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama. Following graduation, Lauren worked in her family's medical practice, Murray E. Joiner, Jr., and Associates, Inc. as an Executive Assistant.

Lauren also embarked on a successful music career both as a singer and a songwriter. She launched her first extended play recording with "Honesty Hour" in 2018 and released several singles including "Appreciate Life," all of which are on all streaming platforms. We are grateful that she was brave enough and bold enough to share her gift with the world.

Lauren also had many interests and hobbies. She loved fashion, singing, songwriting, and travelling with her family and friends. She was a natural athlete and especially enjoyed soccer, wake-boarding, and snowboarding. Many happy memories were made during annual Christmas trips to Vail, Colorado. She would happily follow her brother for hours on the slopes. She also loved spending time at Smith Mountain Lake with her family and friends. She was a true outdoor enthusiast!

Lauren was actively involved in the Melrose Avenue SDA Church where she attended weekly bible studies and volunteered in the daycare center. Her naturally sweet and kind spirit drew her to others, especially children. She was easy-going with a natural beauty both inside and out. Her smile lit up a room and her laugh was pure joy!

Lauren was smart, disciplined, and she accomplished whatever goal she set. Lauren was also humble, patient, kind, and caring. As she embarked on her spiritual journey, she truly embodied the Proverbs 31 woman. Her confidence came from her faith that God would bless her efforts. Lauren will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Her family has faith in knowing, through the promise of God, that they will see her again. We celebrate and "Appreciate the Gift of Life" given to our family in the form of our Earth Angel, Lauren.

Her celebration of life was held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Roanoke, Va. Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Center Music Lab and/or the Melrose Avenue Child Development Center. Our family wishes to thank all who have expressed sympathy, love, and support. May God bless and keep you. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

"Every good and perfect gift comes from above…" James 1:17

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Trish Bonelli
April 16, 2021
Lauren, was a funny, smart, and friendly 8th grader, when I taught 7th and 8th graders at Cave Spring Middle. I was saddened when I saw her obituary. My deepest condolences to her friends and family. Our loss is heaven´s gain! May God bless her, and may her memory inspire generations of young women and men. She was truly exceptional. My accept my thoughts and prayers for your family.
Don Sublett
March 29, 2021
My condolences to the family
Carolyn Terrell
March 29, 2021
I did not know your daughter, but it sounds as if you all were truly blessed as a family to have each other and to have God our Father as your own. I will pray God's love, presence and comfort for you all at this time and in the months ahead. May your hearts be comforted by the joy she brought to each of you. God bless you all and may you know His presence as He walks beside you. In Christ, we never walk alone.
Debbie Webster
March 29, 2021
Sending our heartfelt condolences in the loss of your beautiful daughter... you and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Charles R. Hale, Susan B.Hale
March 28, 2021
Words can´t express the pain I know your family is facing, I would like to let y´all know that she was and is deeply loved. Jesus has her in his arms loving on her and he´s got her busy with all the Lil ones who have gone before her, including my baby and grand baby. May our Lord and Savior wraps his loving arms around you all and surround y'all with his love
BobbieJean Williams
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss as in our thoughts and prayers.
Eric Jones
March 28, 2021
