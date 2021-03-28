Lauren Alexandra Joiner
January 29, 1995 - January 26, 2021
Lauren Alexandra Joiner, 25, of Roanoke, Virginia, was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2021. Lauren is survived by her parents, Dr. Murray E. Joiner Jr. and Patricia C. Joiner, J.D.; her brother, Murray E. Joiner III; grandmother, Nannie B. Joiner of Huntsville, Alabama; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Lauren was born on a snowy day in Salem, Virginia. on January 29, 1995. She attended North Cross School from kindergarten to the seventh grade. She graduated from Cave Spring High School in 2013, where she excelled in her schoolwork and soccer and met many wonderful friends. She received her bachelor's degree in Healthcare Administration from Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama. Following graduation, Lauren worked in her family's medical practice, Murray E. Joiner, Jr., and Associates, Inc. as an Executive Assistant.
Lauren also embarked on a successful music career both as a singer and a songwriter. She launched her first extended play recording with "Honesty Hour" in 2018 and released several singles including "Appreciate Life," all of which are on all streaming platforms. We are grateful that she was brave enough and bold enough to share her gift with the world.
Lauren also had many interests and hobbies. She loved fashion, singing, songwriting, and travelling with her family and friends. She was a natural athlete and especially enjoyed soccer, wake-boarding, and snowboarding. Many happy memories were made during annual Christmas trips to Vail, Colorado. She would happily follow her brother for hours on the slopes. She also loved spending time at Smith Mountain Lake with her family and friends. She was a true outdoor enthusiast!
Lauren was actively involved in the Melrose Avenue SDA Church where she attended weekly bible studies and volunteered in the daycare center. Her naturally sweet and kind spirit drew her to others, especially children. She was easy-going with a natural beauty both inside and out. Her smile lit up a room and her laugh was pure joy!
Lauren was smart, disciplined, and she accomplished whatever goal she set. Lauren was also humble, patient, kind, and caring. As she embarked on her spiritual journey, she truly embodied the Proverbs 31 woman. Her confidence came from her faith that God would bless her efforts. Lauren will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Her family has faith in knowing, through the promise of God, that they will see her again. We celebrate and "Appreciate the Gift of Life" given to our family in the form of our Earth Angel, Lauren.
Her celebration of life was held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Roanoke, Va. Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Center Music Lab and/or the Melrose Avenue Child Development Center. Our family wishes to thank all who have expressed sympathy, love, and support. May God bless and keep you. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
"Every good and perfect gift comes from above…" James 1:17
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2021.