I did not know your daughter, but it sounds as if you all were truly blessed as a family to have each other and to have God our Father as your own. I will pray God's love, presence and comfort for you all at this time and in the months ahead. May your hearts be comforted by the joy she brought to each of you. God bless you all and may you know His presence as He walks beside you. In Christ, we never walk alone.

Debbie Webster March 29, 2021