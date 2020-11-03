Smith
LaVonne Robertson
December 16, 1936
November 1, 2020
LaVonne Robertson Smith of Stanleytown, Virginia, age 83, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1936 in Bassett, Virginia, the only child of D. B. Robertson and Lucille Clift Robertson.
LaVonne graduated from John D. Bassett High School in 1955, attended Mary Washington College, and received a B.S. degree in Education from the University of Virginia in 1959. She was an English teacher in the Norfolk, Virginia and the Henry County Public School Systems. She retired in 1997 after more than 30 years as an educator.
She was a lifetime member of Bassett Memorial United Methodist Church, where she attended and participated in many activities until the Methodist Conference closed the church in June, 2019, and her membership was transferred to Stanleytown United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Harry Fletcher Smith Jr.; three sons, Lindsey A. Smith and wife, Clare of Clemmons, N.C., Alan W. (Wenn) Smith and wife, Lynn of Chantilly, Va., Whitney F. Smith and wife, Tracy of Roanoke, Va.; and six grandchildren, Ashley, Kelly, Elizabeth, Griffin, Drew, and Hope.
In keeping with Covid-19 requirements, a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Avenue, SW, Roanoke, Va. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Social distancing rules will be observed and wearing of facial masks is requested. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, Virginia 24055, Stanleytown United Methodist Church, PO Box 206, Stanleytown, Virginia 24168, or to a charity of the donor's choice
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.