Lawrence "Buddy" Leslie Ford Jr.
March 3, 1930 - June 25, 2021
Lawrence "Buddy" Leslie Ford Jr., 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord peacefully at home with a smile on his face and with his family by his side on Friday, June 25, 2021.
He was born in Roanoke to his parents, the late Lawrence "Jack" Ford Sr. and Cecilia Quinn Ford on March 3, 1930. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joe Ford.
Buddy, a Korean War veteran, proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Douglas H. Fox. After the Navy, he returned to Roanoke to work at Tinnell's Finer Foods, where he became the Owner/Operator for 43 years. They were known for their pimento cheese, ham biscuits, and catering for the greater Roanoke Valley.
Buddy enjoyed golf, boating, and the lake but his true passion was his family. Buddy was the most amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend anyone could ever have been blessed to have in their lives. He touched the hearts of so many. He never met a stranger and was the "rock" of the family. He would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. He was a kind, caring, generous, and loving man. He was dedicated to his family and always put everyone else first. Raised in the Catholic Church, he was a member of Our Lady of Nazareth Church for over 50 years.
Buddy and Bobbi had the most wonderful marriage and relationship anyone could pray for. They both have always dedicated their lives to each other and their family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara "Bobbi" Ford; son, Johnny Ford (Monica); beloved grandchildren, Lawrence "Blake," Makynna, Dylan, and Landon; brother, Robert Ford (Peggy); and numerous other loving family members.
"Special Thanks" to the support of our extended family members and to Angela Mitchell, Shirley Holt, and his caregivers from Amedisys Healthcare.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, and from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery in Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.