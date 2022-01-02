Lawrence R. Gaber



November 7, 1943 - December 20, 2021



Lawrence R. Gaber, age 78, of Dublin Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 in Radford. He was born November 7, 1943, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Larry served in the U.S. Army, with tours in Vietnam and Germany, as a foreign language specialist. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, with advanced degrees in History and Library Science. He is survived by his wife, Marian (Polly) Archer; daughter, Tiffany; son-in-law, Gregory Frazier; two granddaughters, Mikaela and Joanna; and two great-grandchildren, Esme and Leon Affrunti. The family expresses its gratitude for the care provided this year by Medi Home Hospice and Commonwealth Senior Living in Radford. Larry has been interred in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.



