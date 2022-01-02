Menu
Lawrence R. "Larry" Gaber
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Lawrence R. Gaber

November 7, 1943 - December 20, 2021

Lawrence R. Gaber, age 78, of Dublin Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 in Radford. He was born November 7, 1943, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Larry served in the U.S. Army, with tours in Vietnam and Germany, as a foreign language specialist. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, with advanced degrees in History and Library Science. He is survived by his wife, Marian (Polly) Archer; daughter, Tiffany; son-in-law, Gregory Frazier; two granddaughters, Mikaela and Joanna; and two great-grandchildren, Esme and Leon Affrunti. The family expresses its gratitude for the care provided this year by Medi Home Hospice and Commonwealth Senior Living in Radford. Larry has been interred in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

Mullin Funeral Home and Cemetery

Radford, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
Polly - such a difficult time; Know you are being carried in the Light.
mj wiseman
Friend
March 9, 2022
Larry was a wonderful man that I worked with at Radford University. He and his wife Polly, who I also worked with, were such a sweet couple. He will be missed.
Diana Fain
Work
January 6, 2022
