Lawrence Miller Goodwin
May 10, 1930 - March 30, 2022
Lawrence Miller Goodwin, 91, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. Funeral services will start directly following the visitation, at 2 p.m., on Saturday. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem.
Online condolences may be expressed to the Goodwin family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.