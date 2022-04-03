Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Miller Goodwin
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Miller Goodwin

May 10, 1930 - March 30, 2022

Lawrence Miller Goodwin, 91, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. Funeral services will start directly following the visitation, at 2 p.m., on Saturday. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Goodwin family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Apr
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.