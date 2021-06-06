Lawrence Thomas "Tom" Nash III



May 27, 2021



Tom Nash was one of a kind, lived life his own way, never conformed to tradition, and surely marched to the beat of his own drum. He took great pride in that.



He excelled in everything he tried. After graduating in 1988 from Salem High School, he attended Virginia Tech. It was there he realized that his true passion was food preparation. So he set his sights on becoming a chef, and he certainly succeeded! Working hard to develop his culinary skills, he held many positions in the food and restaurant industry, and was highly respected for his many talents. Most notably, he was the original chef at the Thornton River Grille in Sperryville, Va., where he helped develop the menu and took a personal interest in watching the business grow. His most recent career led him to become a culinary equipment specialist for US Foods.



Tom passed away suddenly at his home in Huntly, Va., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. His dad, Larry Nash had gone on before him. He leaves his loving wife of 13 years, Amy Louise, whom he loved dearly; his son, Jacob Thomas, who was his greatest joy; his mother, Martha Nash and aunt, Jane Nash, both of Salem; his aunt, Audrey Bower of Richmond and so many relatives and friends.



Tom was a very caring and compassionate man, always giving of himself to others. He loved nature and getting back to the basics far more than the material possessions of this world. He will live on in the hearts and minds of so many people whose lives he touched.



The family will receive friends at Tom's home in Huntly, Virginia on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.