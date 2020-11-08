Nash Jr.Lawrence T.November 1, 2020Larry had such a zest for living, a deep love of family and spent much of his life serving others. First in the United States Navy, and then for many years in the Coast Guard Reserves, he took his love of country very seriously. After a long career in sales, marketing and engineering, he retired in 2003. A longtime member of the Lions Club, he volunteered weekly at the Lions Eyebank. For many years he volunteered at the Salem Food Pantry.There were so many things Larry enjoyed in life, the fellowship of friends and family, Virginia Tech football, laughter and good food just to name a few. He was a fighter and survivor, beating the odds as he battled several serious health issues over the years, never backing down, never losing hope. He fought bravely once again but wasn't able to conquer Covid-19.Those who went before him include his parents, Lawrence T. Nash Sr. and Virginia (Layne). Larry will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him, especially his wife of 56 years, Martha (Bower); son, Lawrence T. Nash III and wife, Amy; grandson, Jacob Thomas; and sister, Jane Nash.A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.