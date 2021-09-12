Lawrence G. Wilkerson Jr.



October 6, 1931 - September 7, 2021



Lawrence G. Wilkerson, Jr, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully with the love of his life by his side, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



Born October 6, 1931, he was the son of Lawrence G. Sr., and Opal Wilkerson. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Audrey Huffman Wilkerson; three children, Lawrence Alan Wilkerson (Dawn), Alice W. Edmonds (Eddie), and Sharon P. Francisco (Joe). Also survived by seven grandchildren, Emily Lucado (Chris), Rob Edmonds (Brittany), Jamie Paitsel (Shannan), Ashley Harmon (Patrick), Jessica Wilkerson (Melissa), Tyler Wilkerson (Abby), and Andrew Paitsel (Heather), and three step-grandchildren, Cindy Edmonds, William Francisco (Sarah), and Carly Francisco (Tiffany); 16 great-grandchildren, Claire, Caroline, Will, and Jack Lucado, Rexton and Law Wilkerson, Nora, Lucy, and Emma Wilkerson, Kade Edmonds, Piper and Freya Paitsel, Audrey, Tessa Kate, and Sutton Harmon, and Forrest Paitsel. Also survived by his sister Claire Wilkerson Montgomery, and brother, John Robert (Jack) Wilkerson (Brenda), and sister-in-law, Helen Huffman Starkey (Duward), and many nieces and nephews.



Lawrence served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict, and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration after 32 years.



Lawrence liked to tease and have good time with the many friends he made throughout life. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, and served as a volunteer firefighter and a church camp counselor. He will be missed by many and loved by all.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Summerdean Church of the Brethren, 6604 Plantation Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. The family will receive friend from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m.



The family would like to thank the administration and staff at Friendship Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for caring for Lawrence over the last 3 years.



Donations to honor Lawrence may be made to Camp Bethel, Fincastle, Va., Williamson Rd Church of the Brethren, Roanoke, Va., or Summerdean Church of the Brethren, Roanoke, Va.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.