Leah Rexrode Elmore
March 28, 1926 - June 29, 2021
Leah Rexrode Elmore of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
She was born and raised on a farm in Sugar Grove, West Virginia, when life was simple, work was hard, and community was strong. She attended a one-room school through the 8th grade, graduated from Franklin High School, and left home at age 17 to attend Rockingham Memorial School of Nursing in Harrisonburg, Va.
She served as a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. After graduating from nursing school, she worked in obstetrics at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., and Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Va.
Leah was a faithful woman of prayer who read and studied her Bible each day. As an adult, she read through the entire Bible over twenty times and relied on it as her source of wisdom and strength. She was patient and kind, not boastful or complaining, and able to find contentment in all circumstances. Her gentle and peaceful spirit drew people to her, for she loved everyone and made each person feel truly special. She was a gracious hostess and gladly welcomed guests into her home. There was always an open seat at her table, great food, conversation, and laughter. A hard-working and humble servant, she preferred to never be the center of attention, but generously gave her attention to others.
Leah lived joyfully with her daughter, Claire, for the last ten years. She loved observing nature from her cozy seat at the kitchen table where she enjoyed frequent visitors and time with family. Leah maintained a sharp mind and an unbelievable memory until her final day. She was deeply loved by everyone who knew her.
True to form, Leah passed away peacefully listening to her favorite hymns. Although she experienced many losses, she was confident that the reunion is assured.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella R. Rexrode and John W. Rexrode; husband of 63 years, Roger S. Elmore; daughter, Lisa E. Cox; brothers, Richard W. Rexrode, W. Herbert Rexrode, J. Warren Rexrode, and Dr. Luther E. Rexrode; sister, Mary Chloe Rexrode; and son-in-law, Edward A. Natt.
She is survived by her daughter, Claire E. Natt; sons-in-law, Kent W. Lewis and Richard K. Cox; grandchildren, Robert D. Natt (Angela), J. Allen Natt, and Lindsey E. Pearson (Adam); great-grandsons, Samuel A. Natt, Eli J. Pearson, and Brooks K. Pearson; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Known as "Nana" and "Mama Leah" by many, she will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness and love to all people.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel on 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, Va. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5737 Airport Road, NW, Roanoke and followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at the Christ the King Presbyterian Church on 2335 Electric Road, Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va., where Leah was a charter member. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 2, 2021.