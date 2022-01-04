Lee Roy BrownDecember 28, 2021Lee Roy Brown, age 86, of Christiansburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, George (Kenny) Brown and Maria Randolph Brown; and brothers, Arthur Brown, Eddie Brown, George Brown, Jack Brown, Randolph Brown, Ervin Brown, Cedric Brown, Paul Brown and Mack Brown.He is survived by his wife, Lettie Louise Brown; children, Jeannie Long (Anthony) Tucker, Tyrone (Chris) Long, Curtis (Susan) Brown, and Donna Brown; grandchildren, Tyler (Tiffany) Long, Ryan Brown, and Daniel Brown; granddaughter, Rachel Brown; great-granddaughter, Sophia Richardson; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.After 22 years, 9 months and 29 days of service in the Air Force, Lee Roy worked at St. Albans, Burlington Industries, where he worked with several of his brothers and close friends. He also worked for Montgomery County Public Schools and the Local i-81 Rest Areas as a janitor and for Dish Network. He was a dedicated member, Trustee and Deacon of First Baptist Church, Radford, Va., where he sang in the male chorus and mass choir. Dad was one for a big story and lots of laughs. He enjoyed playing with his dog Coal and going out and looking and shopping for cars. Dad was a quiet man with a big heart.Family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, 555 Rock Road, Radford, Va., on Friday, January, 7, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church, with the Reverend Corwin Casey officiating. Interment will follow in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.