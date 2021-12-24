Menu
Lee Roy Ferris
Lee Roy

Ferris

8-2-1933 ~ 8-17-2016

Merry Christmas Dad on your 6th one in heaven. They say as time goes by it gets easier but that's not true. We miss you more now and it hurts now just as much as then. The holidays are not the same and never will be. We love you always, Nedra, Rodney, Kim, Michael, Trena and Emma
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 21, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
LP
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LP
December 21, 2021
