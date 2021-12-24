Lee Roy



Ferris



8-2-1933 ~ 8-17-2016



Merry Christmas Dad on your 6th one in heaven. They say as time goes by it gets easier but that's not true. We miss you more now and it hurts now just as much as then. The holidays are not the same and never will be. We love you always, Nedra, Rodney, Kim, Michael, Trena and Emma



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 24, 2021.