Lee Garth
May 12, 1931 - March 20, 2022
Long time Roanoke, Virginia resident, Lee Garth, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Lee moved to Colorado six months ago to be closer to her family. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on May 12, 1931, and was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; parents, Toby and Ester Nicastro; brother, Joseph Nicastro; and sister, Pat Harris.
Surviving Lee are her son, Rick and his soulmate Susan Wetzler; granddaughters, Mallory Hughes and her husband, John Berry, of Omaha, Neb., Casey Garth and her husband, Sean Kennedy, of Portland, Ore., and Courtney Garth and her partner, Lucy Williams, of Chicago, Ill.; sister-in-law, Bertha Nicastro; nephew, Ron Harris; and nieces, Jo Lewis, Patsy Hough, Gloria Spry, and Valerie Gunter.
Lee was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother, a barrier-breaking advertising executive, and a faithful member to the church. Prior to her retirement, Lee was a partner in the advertising firm Poindexter Associates serving as writer and creative director. Lee was a long-time member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church and was active in several ministries. Lee's tireless and selfless giving nature will be sorely missed by her family, all her friends, and the Roanoke community.
A Funeral Mass for Lee will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lee's name to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 11525, Roanoke, VA 24022. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.