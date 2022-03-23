Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lee Garth
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Lee Garth

May 12, 1931 - March 20, 2022

Long time Roanoke, Virginia resident, Lee Garth, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Lee moved to Colorado six months ago to be closer to her family. She was born in Sharon, Pa., on May 12, 1931, and was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; parents, Toby and Ester Nicastro; brother, Joseph Nicastro; and sister, Pat Harris.

Surviving Lee are her son, Rick and his soulmate Susan Wetzler; granddaughters, Mallory Hughes and her husband, John Berry, of Omaha, Neb., Casey Garth and her husband, Sean Kennedy, of Portland, Ore., and Courtney Garth and her partner, Lucy Williams, of Chicago, Ill.; sister-in-law, Bertha Nicastro; nephew, Ron Harris; and nieces, Jo Lewis, Patsy Hough, Gloria Spry, and Valerie Gunter.

Lee was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother, a barrier-breaking advertising executive, and a faithful member to the church. Prior to her retirement, Lee was a partner in the advertising firm Poindexter Associates serving as writer and creative director. Lee was a long-time member of Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church and was active in several ministries. Lee's tireless and selfless giving nature will be sorely missed by her family, all her friends, and the Roanoke community.

A Funeral Mass for Lee will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lee's name to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 11525, Roanoke, VA 24022. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
VA
Apr
9
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.