Branner
Lee K.
February 27, 1947
August 18, 2020
"A heart of gold stopped beating at 2 PM (exactly) on August 18, 2020 – Lee's heart. My heart shattered into a million pieces at 2 PM (exactly) August 18, 2020. My one in a million, sweet Lee – gentle, genteel, gentleman husband died the way he lived – surrounded by love!"
-Brenda Branner
Lee K. Branner, 73, of Harrisonburg, Va., died at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va., after a courageous battle with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer that was being treated by the University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Lee was born February 27, 1947 in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the youngest son of the late John M. and Geneva R. Branner of Timberville, Va.
Lee led a life of service and dedication to his family, friends, clients, church and community. His strong work ethic started at the young age of three while working in his father's business, the Farmer's Egg Market, where his specialty was packing the pee-wee or bantam eggs. Lee was the school mascot for the last graduating class of Timberville High School in 1952.
Scouting was an important part of Lee's "growing up" years and he was very active in Troop 1 at Rader Lutheran Church. He worked hard to earn all of his merit badges and earned the God and Country Award as a Life Scout in 1962. Every year, Lee looked forward to going to church camp at Massanetta Springs, and he enjoyed being a member of the Timberville Lutheran Parish Luther League. With his warm and friendly smile, Lee carefully bagged groceries at Rockingham Milling in Timberville.
Lee graduated from Broadway High School in 1965, serving as class treasurer for over 50 years. As a proud Gobbler and a member of the Reunion Committee, he loved planning and attending reunions, keeping him connected to his beloved BHS classmates who had become his lifelong friends.
Lee was a 1968 graduate of National Business College in Roanoke, VA, earning a Business Administration degree in Accounting. He was a member of the Alpha Sigma Epsilon fraternity where he developed lasting friendships with his fraternity brothers. His penmanship and keen eye for detail produced work papers that remained meticulous throughout his career. While at NBC he met the love of his life, and since that day they have been doing everything together - hand in hand while navigating the path of their earthly life. He and Brenda were united in holy matrimony on August 30, 1969.
Lee served in the Virginia Army National Guard from 1968 to 1974, where he met and became friends with many in Fort Dix, N.J., Fort Pickett near Blackstone, Va., and the Armory in Harrisonburg, Va.
During his 48-year membership at Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, Lee served as a Communion Assistant, an usher, and as treasurer of Lutheran Campus Ministry. He enjoyed helping with WAM church suppers and as a member of the Care Committee, serving as an Area Shepherd, congregational caroling, helping with funeral meals, and volunteering his time in any way he could at MLC.
He was a past member of the local Elks Club, Spotswood Country Club, and the JMU Duke Club. Lee enjoyed following JMU football, and especially basketball, from the very beginning of the program.
Lee had a lifelong love for and appreciation of music. He played the clarinet in the Broadway High School band and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Veterans Band. Lee played the piano all of his life and played the organ at Rader Lutheran Church during his teens. He loved listening to music and dancing, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Lee was an accountant both in public and private accounting for over 50 years, and most recently as the owner of Lee K. Branner, LLC, an accounting and tax preparation business in Harrisonburg, Va. He started his career at SB Hoover & Co., where the opportunity to work with great mentors was influential in his pursuit of learning and establishing his career.
Lee's goal over the years was to give his clients the best service he could while helping them be successful in their business ventures. He was always interested in the well-being and details of the lives of others and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Lee's clients were a special part of his life, becoming friends, then family, and he cherished each relationship.
Lee is survived by his loving and devoted wife, soulmate and best friend, Brenda Arendall Branner, with whom he shared and celebrated over 50 years of wedded bliss. He is survived by his oldest daughter, Mrs. Lisa Branner Stickley and son-in-law, James "Jimmy" B. Stickley, of Richmond, Va. He is survived by his youngest daughter, Mrs. Amanda Branner Dowling and son-in-law, Adam B. Dowling of Ashburn, Va., as well as grandchildren, Carter T. Dowling, Karis B. Dowling, and Brooke O. Dowling, to whom he was Gpa. He was calm and steady, kind and thoughtful, caring and loving, and always there for us with a hug and his radiant smile. As the best husband, Dad and Gpa, special memories created with him will live in our hearts and we will miss him forever.
In addition, Lee is survived by brothers, J. Robert (Bob) Branner and wife, Melody, and Lanny L. Branner and wife, Phyllis; special aunts, June T. Branner, Doris W. Ryan, Refa M. Ryan, "Aunt" Jinx and "Uncle" Harry Long; nieces, Monica and Ashley; nephews, Les, Rod, and Justin; cousins, Carroll, Dick, Dwight, Gene, Greg, Jan, Jerry, Jim, Karen, Linda, Michael, Nancy, Ross, and Sue. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Mary A. Willis and husband, Billy, as well as many other family members and friends.
Brenda would like to thank our family, friends, neighbors, Pastor Briehl, Pastor Lauren, Pastor Alex, MLC members, BHS classmates, Daniel Jenkins, Lee's clients, and Lee's colleague, Mike Miller, and his staff for surrounding us with their caring and loving support during this cancer journey. Lee had two special caregivers, Karen Martin in Harrisonburg and Nancy Purgason in Charlottesville, in addition to his two devoted daughters who took excellent care of their dad.
Thanks to Sentara RMH medical staff especially, Dr. Johnston and Dr. King, UVA and ECCCC medical teams, Becky, Katy, Clay, and Mark with Continuum Home Health Care, and Pam Taylor for her guidance and supportive visits. We extend a very special thank you to the medical staff, and especially the wonderful and compassionate nursing team of the Cornell 2 unit, for your exceptional care and loving support of Lee and our family while at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. We are forever grateful for the expertise, extraordinary care and the support extended to Lee and our family by Dr. Daniel W. Sawyer and his staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a contribution to the Lee K. Branner Memorial Scholarship Fund in support of a college scholarship to be awarded annually for a student at Broadway High School. Checks can be made to Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. and mailed to REFI, 100 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Please note on the check: "Lee K. Branner Memorial Scholarship". Contributions to the memorial scholarship can also be made online by using this link and choosing the Lee K. Branner Memorial Scholarship. https://www.refigivesback.org/make-a-gift-today.html
.
Cancer changed what Lee could do. Cancer changed where Lee could go. Cancer changed what Lee could say. But cancer could not change who he was – a man who gave joy and love to all around him! We celebrate Lee's life every day and look forward to celebrating with everyone at a later date, at which time it will be printed in the newspapers and updated on the Grandle Funeral Home website. Our love and heartfelt thanks to Lee's family at Grandle Funeral Home, who were entrusted with the cremation arrangements. Condolences can be expressed on their website at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.