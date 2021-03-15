Menu
Lee Edward Martin Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Lee Edward Martin Jr.

March 12, 2021

Lee Edward Martin Jr, age 76, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Jean Reynolds Martin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anna; and his brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Linda Martin. Also left to lovingly remember Lee are his very special friends, Ricky and Sandy Fisher and their daughters, Morgan and Maggie; six nephews; five nieces; two brothers-in-law and spouses; one sister-in-law and spouse; and his father's second wife, Lucy Martin.

A special thanks to all his nurses and Dr Sowinski.

A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 15, 2021.
Although I only met Mr. Martin once or twice he made an impression on me that will last a lifetime. We sat and talked as if we had known one another for years. I sure will miss him.
Tiffany Sherman
March 22, 2021
