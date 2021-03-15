Lee Edward Martin Jr.March 12, 2021Lee Edward Martin Jr, age 76, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Jean Reynolds Martin.He is survived by his loving wife, Anna; and his brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Linda Martin. Also left to lovingly remember Lee are his very special friends, Ricky and Sandy Fisher and their daughters, Morgan and Maggie; six nephews; five nieces; two brothers-in-law and spouses; one sister-in-law and spouse; and his father's second wife, Lucy Martin.A special thanks to all his nurses and Dr Sowinski.A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.