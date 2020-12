Lee O. Mathena Sr.December 2, 2020Lee O. Mathena Sr., 76, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem. Online condolences and full obit at www.lotzfuneralhomes.com