Lee "Bane" Stoneman
Lee "Bane" Stoneman, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Alma Stoneman, and older sister, Betty Zane Graybill.
Bane will always be remembered for working hard, his willingness to help others, and his loyalty to family and friends. Bane was a dedicated employee of Lionberger Construction Company for over 50 years. Daily work was his passion! Bane was an avid collector.
Surviving to cherish his legacy, are his wife, Sharon Stoneman; daughters, Lisa Stoneman (Chuck Akers), Jenny Stoneman, and Loni Stoneman (Travis Taylor); grandchildren, Hannah Updike (Nick Porter), Nick Updike (Renee), and Madison Stoneman; sister, Susie Kirby (Wayne); and special friends, Annabelle Horton, Lawrence Payne and Ted Blankenship.
Due to Bane's final wishes, there will be no service. Family and close friends will gather at a later date to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.