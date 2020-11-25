Lee Weldon Shaffer



July 1, 1926 - November 10, 2020



Lee Weldon Shaffer passed from this life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.



He was born on July 1, 1926 in Charleston, W.Va. the only son of Lee W. and Mary Susan Shaffer. Educated in the secondary schools of Charleston and Morgantown he entered WVU in 1943. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He served in the United States Navy as an aviation radio-man and later as an officer candidate in the V-12 unit at the Univ of Louisville.



He obtained his M.D. degree from West Va. University and the Medical College of Va. in 1950 followed by an internship and a year of orthopaedic residency at the University of Texas Medical branch in Galveston. Called to serve in the Korean conflict, he served two years in the Air Force at Maxwell AFB. He then completed his orthopaedic training at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis.



In January, 1957, Lee joined the two-year-old practice of Drs Ripley, Trout, & Bray – The Orthopaedic Clinic, where he practiced for 35 years.



Along with his associates he gave countless hours of service to the crippled children of Southwest Virginia. These under-served youngsters were brought to Roanoke for surgical treatment after being identified in semi-annual clinics held in the counties of the far Southwest. Univ of Va residents were trained in part by the Roanoke group.



Lee was certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and a member of the American Academy, Eastern Ortho Assoc., Southern Ortho Assoc, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was a past president of the Medical Staff at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and of the Roanoke Academy of Medicine.



Although a proud Virginian, he never forgot his West Virginia roots. He was active in the affairs of the WVU School of Medicine, being twice President of the Alumni Association. For many years he was a member of the Visiting Committee of the medical school.



Lee was attuned to the natural world in a significant way. Never happier than when in the out of doors; he loved the birds, animals and fishes. He fed and watched the birds – knew their calls. He was a trout fisherman, sometime bird hunter, racing sailor fly-tyer, and tennis player. He loved good company, good music, and good wine. He usually had a joke, a song or a limerick. For many years he sang in the South Roanoke United Methodist Choir.



Lee was predeceased by his first wife and mother of their children, Jean Fields Shaffer of Louisville, Ky. and by Lee W. III, his eldest son. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Moore Shaffer and his sons and their families, John V. and wife, Zelda, late son's wife, Mindy, and William G. Shaffer; grandchildren Matthew and wife, Shelli, Sara and Jacklyn; and great-grandchildren, Kiley and Matthew Jr. Also survived by stepchildren, Michael, Thomas and John Moore and Margaret Phillips; and stepgrandchildren, Suzanne Smith, Kristin Machac, and stepgreat-grandchild, Leyton Machac.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.